Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler Issues Statement In Support Of Husband

Travis Barker has been facing an uphill battle for his health as of recently. Earlier this week reports started pouring in that the Blink 182 drummer had been hospitalized. Pictures of the drummer being moved on a gurney started circling the internet. The pictures showed that Travis's wife Kourtney and his daughter Alabama were both by his side as he was being moved. Travis and Kourtney got married only a month ago in Portofino, Italy.

Later it was reported that the drummer is suffering from Pancreatitis, an inflammation of the pancreas. Travis was moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from West Hills Hospital and Medical Center where he was initially admitted when he was rushed for medical care amid complaints of severe stomach aches.

Travis's ex-wife, Shann Moakler has issued a statement showing her support for Travis and thanking all the fans and friends who have prayed for Travis and shown their support during this tough time. Moakler has also expressed that she is confident that Travis is surrounded by people who love and care for him and is being looked at by the best medical professionals. Following are the exact words of her statement to Page Six:

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children. I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his wife Kourtney.”

Shanna further talked about the two children that she shares with Travis, Landon, and Alabama:

"I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried."

Shanna Moakler, who married Barker in 2004 and divorced him in 2008 stated that her ex-husband had beat the odds many times before and he will do it again, and she also stated that she will be there for him and for her children in this tough time.

Barker is currently hospitalized and in the middle of his recovery process. Fans, friends, family, and peers wish him a speedy recovery.