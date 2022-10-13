Colin Farrell Shares His Thoughts After Reading The Script Of The First Episode Of The Penguin Spin-Off

2022's The Batman starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role was one of the most successful renditions of Batman. The reason behind its success was of course the incredible work of director Matt Reeves and the iconic performance of Robert Pattinson but the supporting cast of the film was no less star-studded. One particular supporting character that stood out the most was that of The Penguin, played by none other than Collin Farrell. Farrell delivered an amazing performance that was lauded by both fans and critics and which went over with fans so well that a spin-off series for the character was immediately given the green light. The spin-off series will be streaming on HBO max and will be following the character in a storyline that is yet to be revealed.

The show has been in development for almost a full year and Farrell has recently revealed that he finally received the script for the first episode and shared his thoughts on it.

Farrell shared his thoughts on the script of the first episode in the following words while speaking to Collider:

"I read the first episode, which is just so tasty and so unusual as the character was on the page and what Matt Reeves kind of envisioned when he was thinking of this iteration of the bang up of Oz. "

The Penguin does not have a release date as of yet but will be streaming on HBO Max. It will have strong competition on the streaming service for TV giants such as Euphoria and House of the Dragon but given the success of The Batman which went above and beyond anyone's expectations, it is likely that The Penguin will also be giving some surprise results in terms of commercial and critical success.

This theory is further supported by the fact that The Pengue spin-off series is not being handed off to another creative entirely, rather Matt Reeves is playing a very hands-on role in the show.