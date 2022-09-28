Maisie William Said Her Father's Vile Behavior Contributed To A Difficult Upbringing

The Game of Thrones actress, who is 25 years old, appeared as a guest on the most recent episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast hosted by Steven Bartlett. During their conversation, they focused on her childhood.

According to what she stated, my connection with my father was pretty stressful when I was a small child, before the age of eight. However, because it impacts my family as a whole and my siblings specifically, I don't want to get into it too much.

According to the actress, her relationship with her father took up a significant portion of her upbringing. As a result, ever since I can remember, I've had a lot of trouble falling or staying asleep. And I believe that a lot of the terrifying things that were taking place I was not aware of were incorrect.

She stated that she had begun to realize that other children did not comprehend the agony, terror, or fear that she went through daily. Where does joy come from, and when will it finally arrive for me?

Williams admitted that after that phase of her life ended, she believed that she was finally liberated from the things that had happened in the past. But on the other hand, as she became older and gained new experiences, she realized that the independence she sought would never arrive at its final goal. And it's something that comes from within. When are you finally going to permit yourself to stop suffering?

She explained that she did not want to provide specifics to show respect for other members of her family and the experiences they had, so she avoided doing so.

Williams revealed that this is the first time she has spoken publicly about her father. She went on to say that her mother was able to flee when she was only four months old.

When she was eight years old, a teacher pulled her into a room and asked her if she was okay. This event served as a turning point in her life.