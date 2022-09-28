Cara Delevingne Wore Sensual And Stylish Pieces From The Newly Released Cara Loves Karl Collection At Paris Fashion Week

Cara Delevingne , 30, attended the Cara Loves Karl celebration held during the Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. However, this month, during New York Fashion Week, she could not attend an event honoring her collaboration with the late fashionista Karl Lagerfeld.

Delevingne commemorated the event by donning a seductive oversized tuxedo jacket that featured a web belt wrapped around her neck and Lagerfeld's name. She also wore a belt that matched the one wrapped around her waist. A pair of knee-high black boots was the finishing touch for the model's ensemble.

On Tuesday morning, Cara Delevingne posted a photo carousel to her Instagram account, in which she rocked yet another look from the Cara x Karl collaboration. This chic outfit consisted of a black blazer, black slacks that matched the blazer, and classic heels with pointy toes. She opted not to wear a top under her blazer to highlight the deep V-cut in the latter's collar.

In the previous month, Delevingne made the collection's debut announcement. She explained her reasoning to Vogue then, saying that she did not want the items to be constrained by gender conventions.

She stated that she had never understood how gender might be used to define clothing before. Therefore, it was essential to me that the collection not simply be unisex but also genderless.

Delevingne continued by saying that we have spent the better of the past few years working together on this project. I do not doubt that [Karl] would be pleased with the work we have produced and the manner in which we have produced it. We have avoided dictating who should wear our designed items, instead allowing the wearer to decide what the fashion ultimately becomes.

During an interview with Grazia USA, she also discussed her close friendship with Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in February 2019. She recounted the day they met at a Chanel fashion show. She did this in light of Lagerfeld's passing earlier this year.