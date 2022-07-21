It's Remarkable That I Can Speak After Surviving Two Brain Aneurysms, Says Emilia Clarke In Her Opening Statement

Emilia Clarke , an actress, best known for her roles as Sarah Connor in the alternate sequel to the Terminator and Daenerys Targaryen in the Game of Thrones series, revealed to BBC Morning Sunday that she twice narrowly avoided having a severe brain aneurysm.

The actress Emilia Clarke said she had health issues while "Game of Thrones" was filmed. Twice, in 2011 and 2013, Clarke suffered potentially fatal brain aneurysms. According to Clarke, she is one of the few people who are fortunate enough to still be alive and functional after these catastrophes.

The actress continued, "It's amazing that I can occasionally talk articulately and live my life entirely regularly without any penalties.

She said that the aneurysm-affected portion of the brain no longer functions normally since the blood entering this organ bypasses the damaged regions.

In a previous post, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez wed covertly. According to the court documents he had access to and information from the publication TMZ, this occurred.

The documents state that a Clark County, Nevada, judge issued a marriage certificate to the pair. It includes the husbands' legal names, Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

A person with a connection to the couple confirmed their marriage.

When Jennifer Lopez was shopping in a furniture store earlier, the paparazzi caught a picture of an engagement ring on her finger.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were first engaged in 2002, but they called it quits before their wedding in 2004. However, the actor and singer reconciled in the previous year.

"We succeeded. Love is lovely. Love is good. Love is patient; it turns out. We arrived in Vegas last night by plane, where we lined up alongside four other couples. We had something in common we were all eager to enter the world of marriage.

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez said in her weekly newsletter we all shared the same desire to publicly profess our love for one another so that society would accept us as partners.