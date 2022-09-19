Eminem’s Daughter, Hailie Jade, Is Talking About Their Relationship On Her Podcast ‘Just A Little Shady’

Everyone loves and adores Eminem for being the best rapper in the world so effortlessly. Eminem is probably one of the biggest names in the rap game. Because the world adores Eminem, the world also adores his daughter Hailie Jade. Fans were incredibly excited to hear that Hailie Jade is starting a new podcast called “Just A Little Shady”.

In a recent episode of the podcast, Hailie Jade addressed her relationship with her father Eminem. She started the episode with the question that everyone asked her which was that was she bothered by people constantly asking about her father.

Hailie said that the answer to that question was yes and no. She said, “But honestly, it’s to a point, so like, I expect it and there are certain things I can understand why people are just genuinely curious about, as anyone would be when you’ve kind of grown up like half in the spotlight”. She also said that she was also an individual with her identity. She said that she doesn’t mind being asked but she would like to be acknowledged as an individual person as well.

She also said that while she was growing up, she was a lot more bothered by it. She considered a dad to be a normal person to her and couldn’t understand why the world cared so much.

When fans heard the podcast, they commented saying that they had always wondered the same things. One fan commented that rather than wanting to meet her dad, they wanted to meet her instead now. Other fans stated that she should have a podcast just for her parents and then tell others that other questions in further episodes should only be about her.

However, Hailie has become the heart of the people and they adore her for herself as well. Fans cannot stop appreciating Hailie for who she is although they admit they know about her through her father.

The podcast also included many other amazing topics such as aging and the week's shady stories. However, Hailie discussing her relationship with her father was the highlight of the episode.