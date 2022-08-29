The MTV VMAs Stage Becomes Smokey With Snoop Dogg, Eminem, And A HUGE Joint

Rap icons Eminem and Snoop Dogg used the metaverse to bring their latest duet, "From the D 2 the LBC," to life during Sunday's award ceremony in New Jersey.

Eminem, 49, and Snoop, 50, holding a large lit marijuana joint prop and acting as though he was smoking it, were seated on a black leather couch when the performance started.

Eminem was astonished and questioned his dependable partner, "Hold on, I say. Brother, my God! How did you manage to get something in here?"

I feel like you're making me high again, bro," Eminem remarked. My hand might fit inside it, dog. I'm going to relapse because of that s—-. In recovery for 14 years, the rapper.

In the metaverse, where cartoon versions of the rappers performed the song in a vivid dream world featuring characters from the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT, the group that also appeared in the From the D 2 the LBC music video, the two were taken after getting "pseudo-stoned."

Snoop and Eminem returned to the VMAs stage to complete the song's performance while wearing fur coats halfway through it.

Following the show, Tommy Chong and Cheech Martin made an appearance on stage to introduce the next act, Red Hot Chili Peppers, but the 84-year-old Chong seemed shocked and delighted by a particular aspect. The comedian explained, "We happened over here because we could still smell that last show.

The "Without Me" rapper and the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper released the song in June to tribute the cities they lived their entire lives representing: Long Beach, California, and Detroit, Michigan.

The two had not collaborated for more than 20 years, and Eminem opened the bicoastal hymn by saying, "This definitely should have occurred a while ago."

Eminem posted a picture of himself inside the studio with Snoop and Dr. Dre earlier this month on Instagram. "Just a few fellas.. hanging out," he wrote as the description for the picture.