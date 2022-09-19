Olivia Wilde Almost Falls Down In Her Valentino Dress

The 38-year-old director of Don't Worry Darling almost fell in her eye-catching Valentino green sequined gown at the Spain premiere of her film at the Victoria Eugenia Theatre on Friday of the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival.

A sparkling floor-length backless piece with a halter neck and matching stilettos gave her an impression of '70s statuesque beauty. The photographs show Wilde attempting to free her heels from the dress's train before an assistant approaches to help.

Back when she was on the cover of Vanity Fair, Wilde addressed rumors of tension between her and co-star Florence Pugh.

The work done by Florence in this clip is incredible. She expressed her confusion at the media's apparent preference for covering up her immense talent with gossip and hearsay. That's not fair, and she deserves more. The entire cast and crew deserve praise for their efforts.

Wilde continued, It's no secret that Florence is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. It seems to me that others are waiting for her to start using social media more actively. It wasn't her job to publish on my behalf, and I didn't hire her. I cast her in a role. Every single one of my hopes and dreams about her came true. To me, that's the most important thing.

A source in the film industry previously told PEOPLE: By attempting not to make headlines they made way more over the film's premiere earlier in the month at the Venice International Film Festival.

In Don't Worry Darling, Pugh and Harry Styles play a newlywed couple, Jack and Alice, who lives in the idyllic desert company town of Victory, California. As the cracks in their utopian community begin to appear, Alice gets preoccupied with the mysterious nature of Jack's employment.