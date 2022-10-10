Dwayne Johnson Has Confirmed That There Is No Doubt Black Adam Will Face Superman In The DCEU, He Just Hasn't Said When

The DC Extended Universe began all the way back in 2013 with the release of Man of Steel, a Superman origin movie featuring Henry Cavill as Krypton's last son. However, what few people know is that Dwayne Johnson has been intending to play Black Adam since much before that point. And ever since Dwayne has confirmed the presence of Black Adam in the future of the DCEU one of the things he has continually teased is a fight between his Black Adam and Superman.

Initially, the tease was related to fighting Henry Cavill's Superman with Cavill fully in on the excitement. But now, with Cavill's future in the DCEU uncertain, its anyone's guess which Superman Dwayne's Black Adam will fight.

One thing is for sure though, the fight is going down. While speaking to CinemaBlend, Dwayne has left no doubts that the confrontation will be happening, although he hasn't specified when. The following was his response when asked if Black Adam vs Superman will be happening:

"Absolutely. That is the whole point of this man. Thank you for asking that. And I have been saying for some time, there's a new era in the DC Universe that's about to begin. And what I meant by that was introducing a brand new character. It's not a sequel, not an existing IP. It was...you know, Black Adam! Two years ago the world had no idea who he was. We did, but not, you know, the rest of the mass out there. Introducing the JSA, introducing that new era of the DC universe. But also what I really meant by, ‘This is a new era in the DC Universe,’ is listening to the fans. Listening to the fans. And doing our best to give the fans what they want. And maybe, sometime down the road — and I went through this in pro wrestling — is you can't always give them what you want. But you'll always know that we're listening. And in this case, with what you and I are talking about, I have been listening and I've been wanting to address fans for years. Because I've been waiting for someone to step up and address the fans and say, ‘Hey, we hear you.’ So finally, after many months turned into many years, we ended up with what we ended up at. And the whole goal and intention now is to this new era, new time. Now let's build out."

Dwayne's debut in the DCEU, Black Adam will be released in cinemas worldwide on the 21st of October