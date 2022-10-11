Chloë Grace Moretz Has Met With Marvel Regarding A Possible Role In The MCU

The MCU is a cinematic giant that is dominating much of the mainstream area of the movie business at the moment. The entire interconnected universe began way back in 2008 with Iron Man 1 and has since only grown bigger as more movies introduced more characters all of which have their storylines cross at one point or another. The interconnected universe of movies and TV shows is based on Marvel Comics and keeps bringing in more characters and storylines from the comics, in turn casting newer and more interesting actors who always bring something new to the universe.

The latest actress who has been confirmed to be in talks with Marvel is Chloë Grace Moretz. The actress has revealed in an interview that she has met with Marvel for a role in a potential upcoming film or TV show. Of course, Marvel is all about secrecy, so she did not reveal what the role was but she did talk about how she would be more into playing a villain than a hero.

This is her comment on the matter in its entirety:

"Yeah, we’ve talked a little bit about it. I mean, I think for me, I would be really interested in playing a villain in Marvel or DC, and jumping into more of the darker side of the role. I love a superhero. I think that’d be really fun, too, but I think it’s just all about finding the one that really matches what you’re wanting to get across, and the scope of the character. I think it’d be really fun if it was the right role and the right project."

Moretz has previous experience in the superhero genre as she played Hit Girl in the successful Kick-Ass film and its not-so-successful sequel. While, the tone of Kick-Ass was not entirely what Marvel and DC are going for these days, but Marvel did just announce its first R-rated project in the form of Deadpool 3 so, the sky is the limit for now.