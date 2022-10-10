It Was A Fun Night Out For Emma Stone And Dave McCary. While Attending A Ball Game

No one needs to know this, but Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, are huge Padres fans.

On Friday, the Oscar winner, 33, and the director of Brigsby Bear, 37, were spotted in the crowd at Citi Field in Queens for game one of the Mets' NL East wild-card series against the Padres. Both were dressed in brown Padre bomber jackets and matching hats.

Stone and McCary didn't seem to notice when the boos started coming from the stands from Mets supporters. She shrugged and took a sip of her drink as he doffed his cap to the crowd supporting the Padres. The 7-1 Padres victory over the Mets gave the couple some much-needed comic relief.

ESPN broadcasted a fan's in-stadium photo of the historic event. The Padres later acknowledged the couple by tweeting their congratulations and posting images of the couple together.

A great admirer of these supporters. In the name of Dave and Emma, hello! They wrote along with a couple of images of them wearing their Padres jackets with pride.

Padres CEO Erik Graupner also posted on Twitter, saying, "Style, grace, and good taste." For the record, Emma is always welcome at PetcoPark. It seems the two of them like going to baseball games together.

Stone and McCary were seen with announcers Mark Grant and Don Orsillo in San Diego last year, and the two men later shared the photographs on Twitter.

Where are the padres at? Not in La La Land. We greatly appreciate Emma Stone and her husband, David McCary, stopping by our booth. Genuinely, it was a delight to meet you! C'mon, you Padres! Grant accompanied a photo of himself with the couple with a note, in which he can be seen smiling.

Orsillo, also in the photo, commented on how nice it was to meet Stone, who won the Oscar for best actress, and her husband, Saturday Night Live cast member Dave McCary.