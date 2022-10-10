Selena Gomez’s New Documentary ‘My Mind & Me’ Reveals The Star Felt Grateful To Have Lived Through So Much

Selena Gomez has been around in the entertainment industry for quite a while. And while she’s been one of the most popular singers in the world, she’s also coming out with a new film documentary called ‘My Mind & Me’.

The new trailer for the film was just recently released and fans are incredibly excited to see what she has brought forward into the world for her fans to enjoy. Selena Gomez is known for being a big advocate for mental health and the film trailer has released on World Mental Health Day.

The trailer shows different parts of Selena’s life and a voice-over voice that said, “Just be who you are, Selena. No one cares about what you’re doing. It’s about who I am. Being okay with where I am. I am grateful to be alive.”

The film is a look into Selena’s life and the different emotions that she’s felt over the years and how they’ve shaped her into the person she is today. In one instance in the trailer, she says, “Like, my whole life since I was a kid, I’ve been working. And I don’t wanna be like super famous. But I do know that if I’m here that I have to use that for good.”

The film trailer also showed Selena talking about how she can get too into her head and connections were the way that she felt normal again. She is also seen admitting that even she doesn’t feel good enough some days of her life and that she has grown up with that feeling just like any other person.

In the film trailer, we also see Selena visiting one of her old friends. She’s also seen sitting with a friend overlooking the beach. Selena said, “Everything that I have gone through, it’s gonna be there. I’m just making it my friend now. I am happier and I’m in control of my emotions and thoughts more than I have ever been.”

Selena was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2020 and she’s called the experience very freeing because it made it much easier for her to have a relationship with herself. Fans are extremely excited to see what her recent film documentary reveals about her.