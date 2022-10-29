Henry Cavill, Who Portrays Superman, Claims He Is Filled With Unbridled Optimism About The Future

Josh Horowitz, the presenter of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, caught up with the 39-year-old actor at The 92nd Street Y in New York City. During their conversation, the actor was questioned about his return to portraying Clark Kent again after making an unexpected guest appearance in Black Adam.

I place a great deal of importance on the character. It's been five years already, right? I've never lost faith, and, incredibly, we get to talk about this again right now, added Cavill, and he's done so appropriately.

He continued by saying that the character would have a bright future. I can hardly wait to narrate a tale with Superman in a boundless happiness state.

Cavill made his acting debut as Superman in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel in 2013, which also starred Amy Adams in the role of Lois Lane. After that, in 2016, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and in 2017, Justice League were released. So the fact that I got to play the role again in the latest DC movie starring Dwayne Johnson, he remarked, was a defining moment for me.

He remarked, "I put the Man of Steel suit back on, and I wasn't too certain how I was starting to experience, whether it would be like, Okay, cool, yes, back in the suit; or whether it would be something which was extremely emotionally connected." Because of the memories associated with the suit, I decided to go with that particular option. To simply being there, in that place, appreciating what was happening, was something that held a great deal of significance for me.

That goes down as one of the most memorable times in my professional life, added Cavill. It is a beautiful experience to have the chance to wear it once more.