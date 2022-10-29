Millie Bobby Brown And Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi Attend The New York Premiere Of Enola Holmes 2 In A Sparkling Pink Gown

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi went to the premiere of Enola Homes 2 together as a date night, and both looked stunning on the red carpet.

Brown, 18 years old, was seen wearing a pink lace halter gown adorned with black and silver flowers. She completed her ensemble with a necklace and earrings in silver that matched each other perfectly.

The star of "Stranger Things" completed her ensemble with a high ponytail bun, which she wore for her hair. Her tattoos were clearly visible, including the name of her grandmother Ruth on the left side of her rib cage and a bouquet of flowers on the left side of her back.

Meanwhile, Bongiovi, who is twenty years old, decided to wear an all-black tuxedo and slicked back his hair.

In November of 2021, the Emmy-winning actress and the son of Jon Bon Jovi publicly acknowledged their connection. Then, early this year, he made his first appearance as Brown's boyfriend on the red carpet at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards, which were held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Previously, when Brown marked her 18th birthday, the couple made a fashion statement in the process. Brown wore a blonde wig and an embroidered corset over a lacy white dress, while Bongiovi wore a matching floral-printed top. Together, the two looked like they had stepped off the cover of a romance novel.

In the Enola Holmes franchise, Brown plays the role of Enola Holmes, Sherlock Holmes' younger sister.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, she discussed her life as a child in the public eye. She stated in 2020, "I think I'm becoming stronger." However, the fact that I'm still developing makes it challenging. I have yet to consider that, so please wait for a response from me.