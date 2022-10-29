Michaela Coel Remembers The Slightly Bizarre Occasion When Beyoncé Sent Her Flowers

The 35-year-old star of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever recounted the surreal experience of receiving flowers from the legendary musician after winning her first Emmy Award the previous year for composing the spectacular limited series I May Destroy You, in which Coel also featured and co-directed.

She reminisced about this experience on a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. At the time, she was filming Black Panther in Atlanta, which was a significant occasion for her. When I got home, a beautiful arrangement of white flowers was waiting for me, and a message attached to them stated, "Proud of you, X Beyoncé."

Coel said that she had never seen or spoken to Beyoncé, so for her to do what she did was somewhat insane in her eyes. My entire professional life has served as an offering to her memory.

The main character in Chewing Gum prays for a picture of Beyoncé standing next to Jesus Christ. The image appears in the background of the book. She continued by saying that although she had written pieces on Beyoncé for The Guardian, she had never had the opportunity to meet her in person, so she had done that meant a great deal to her.

Shortly afterward, Coel made it a point to repay the favor extended to him, as is proper in the context of icons helping other icons. She followed that up by releasing Renaissance, an album and a half long. She mentioned that in response, I had sent her a massive plant and a gratitude message.

Coel and the host, Jimmy Fallon, then quipped that the new friendship has developed through plants, and Coel added, And merely through the air. Coel continued elaborating on the joke simply because I needed to be made aware of how she obtained my address.

Because she's Beyoncé, Fallon, 48, joked in response, and his guest echoed the same sentiment: Because she's Beyoncé. God is fully aware of the location of your home.

Beyoncé, 41 years old, made the kind gesture before she featured Coel in her roundup of influential women for Women's History Month on her website last year. The roundup was intended to celebrate Women's History Month.