Pierce Brosnan Touches On The Future Of Dr. Fate In The DCU Following The Events Of Black Adam

SPOILER WARNING! THIS POST CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR BLACK ADAM!

Black Adam introduced many new heroes into the DCU (formerly known as the DCEU). The film obviously brought the protagonist, Teth Adam AKA Black Adam but it also included the popular DC team The Justice Society of America. This iteration of the Justice Society included Dr. Fate played by Pierce Brosnan, Hawkman played by Aldis Hodge, Atom Smasher, played by Noah Centineo and Cyclone played by Quintessa Swindell.

The plot followed the Justice Society as they go from trying to capture Black Adam to helping him stop the evil entity Sabbac. In the war against Sabbac 3 members of the Justice Society come away alive, but one, Dr. Fate sacrifices his life to save the life of his long-time friend Hawkman.

Dr. Fate's character has received positive reviews from all the fans so far and Pierce Brosnan's portrayal of the character is exactly what critics expect from an actor of his experience.

It was disheartening for fans to see Dr. Fate's character meet his end in the very movie that he appeared in but there are many ways to bring a beloved character back in the world of superheroes and if the comments of people involved in the movie are anything to go by, Dr. Fate is far from done in the DCU.

In a recent interview, Pierce Brosnan talked about the future of Dr. Fate in the DCU and the actor spoke about it in optimistic terms making it very clear that fans will be seeing the character again on the big screen very soon.

Here is his quote from the interview with USA Today:

"So I think the door is open. I honestly have no idea where this will go. I just know I'm very proud of the work playing Dr. Fate and honored being part of the DC comic book world."

There are many ways for a magical being like Dr. Fate to return in the DCU and fans can't wait to see how the DCU will play this one out.