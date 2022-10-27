Mathew Perry Randomly Bashes On Keanu Reeves In His New Memoir And Doesn't Explain Why

Mathew Perry is coming out with his memoir titled, Friends, "Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," on November 1, and excerpts from the memoir are already making their way to news outlets causing quite a stir. There have been excerpts that talk about his crush on Jennifer Aniston way before they ever met on the set of Friends which he messed up, a random and rather awkward set-up date with Cameron Diaz, and his break up with Julia Roberts. But the latest excerpt is possibly the most curious one so far.

In the excerpt, Mathew is talking about fellow actors and comedians such as River Phoenix, Chris Farley, and Heath Ledger, when he randomly insults Keanu Reeves multiple times and gives no explanation for why he does not like Keanu Reeves and why he is comparing them to these actors. Here is what the excerpt reads:

"River was a beautiful man, inside and out– too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the real talented guys who go down. Why is it that original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us? River was a better actor than me. I was funnier. But I certainly held my own in our scenes–no small feat when I look back decades later. His [Farley’s] disease had progressed faster than mine had. (Plus, I had a healthy fear of the word ‘heroin,’ a fear we did not share.) I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out. Keanu Reeves walks among us. I had to promote ‘Almost Heroes’ two weeks after he died. I found myself publicly discussing his death from drugs and alcohol. I was high the whole time."

These comments from Perry about Reeves seem to come out of nowhere as the two actors have never crossed paths in any way. Perry is receiving quite a bit of backlash on his comments. Keanu has not commented on the matter thus far.