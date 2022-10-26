Henry Cavill Says That Superman Has A Bright Future Ahead In The DCU

The DC Universe (previously known as the DC Extended Universe) is going through a lot of changes at the moment and most of them seem to be along the lines that fans have been asking for. One of the biggest recent changes is the return of Henry Cavill full-time to the role of Superman.

Cavill's Superman appeared as a cameo in the post-credit scene of the recently released Black Adam film and shortly after the release of the film, the British actor confirmed on his Instagram that he will be returning to Superman duties full-time.

After the release of 2017's Justice League movie (Joss Whedon cut), the future of Cavill and several other Justice League actors was in doubt due to clashes with the studio. Now, with the DCU coming under completely new management the original DCU actors such as Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck (who played Batman) are confirmed to be returing.

Fans are particularly excited to see what the DCU will be doing with Superman going forward, since the superhero has been the face of DC Comics since forever.

Henry Cavill recently appeared on a live taping of Josh Horowitz's Happy, Sad, Confused podcast (via The Hollywood Reporter) and the actor teased that there is a lot in store for his Superman going forward and he will let the fans know all about it real soon. He talked about it in the following words:

“Right now I can’t share anything…but in time, I’ll be able to share and everyone will hear all the exciting things to come. There is such a bright future ahead for the character, and I’m so excited to tell a story with an enormously joyful Superman.”

Rumors of a Man of Steel 2 film have been circulating ever since Cavill has been confirmed to return to the DCU and a Superman vs Black Adam fight has definitely been set up for Black Adam 2. It is quite possible that the Black Adam fight could also appear in Man of Steel 2. Whatever the future holds, these are very exciting times for DC fans.