During The Making Of Renaissance, Artist Nusi Quero Claimed That He Was Not Compensated By Beyoncé's Stylist

On her Renaissance album, Beyoncé belts out the song "don't be funny with my money, honey."

Beyoncé's spokeswoman pushed back against the highly worrisome charges made by fashion and art designer Nusi Quero, who stated that the singer's stylist, Marni Senofonte, had failed to compensate him for his work on the album.

It is pretty upsetting that designer Nusi Quero has written damaging allegations about Marni Senofonte, claiming non-payment for work that has been performed. However, they say that there is evidence that he was compensated for his job and that there is evidence of all transactions.

We have been in connection with his team, and he has received three payments, according to the representative for Bey, who spoke with us about this matter. The initial payment was processed on May 9th, 2022.

In an Instagram post published earlier this week, Quero criticized Senofonte for allegedly not paying him for his work on the record, notably designing the cover art for it.

He stated in an open letter that as a stylist for B, he anticipated the best from both you and your crew. But, on the other hand, considering that you won't answer my emails or texts. He went on to say that he believed this would be the final forum he could use before resorting to legal means to clear the remaining balances that were owed to him, his partner, and myself. These balances had been unpaid for approximately three months.

Quero asserted that Marni only paid him a deposit of fifty percent for one of the three works (other than the album cover) and that he had to wait more than a month to receive it. Even though he conceded that there was a problem with his bank, he claimed it was fixed immediately.

The representative for Beyonce told us that his charges were baseless and verified that there were problems with his bank.