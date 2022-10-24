In Santa Monica, California, At The WACO Theater Center's 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala, Beyoncé Put On A Fashion Show In A Stunning Ensemble

The Crazy In Love singer, who is 41 years old, and her husband, Jay-Z, attended the posh party held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday night. The couple drew a lot of attention on the red carpet thanks to the singer's outfit, which was reminiscent of classic Hollywood.

This year's event, which her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, co-founded, and stepfather Richard Lawson, was centered around the theme Harlem Nights, which honored clothes from the 1920s through the 1950s.

Beyoncé radiated elegance while wearing a black and white strapless gown by Gucci. The dress had a black satin bodice and a lengthy feathered train. In addition, the bust of the figure-hugging dress was embellished with two glittering stars, which may have been intended to pay homage to the singer's home state of Texas.

Beyoncé finished off her appearance with hot pink satin gloves, black cat-eye sunglasses, striking earrings by Lorraine Schwartz, and a sleek purse by Dolce & Gabbana. While this was going on, Jay-Z, who is 52 years old, kept it sophisticated in a black velvet tuxedo, which allowed his female lead to be the focus of attention throughout the evening.

The Bailey sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey, Andra Day, Courtney B. Vance, and Angela Bassett were among the other noteworthy guests. After the event, many of the couple's famous acquaintances commented on Beyoncé's Instagram post documenting the gala, praising her outfit choice and expressing their admiration for the duo.

Big Freedia wrote in his song "My Queen" "love you a long time," and Vanessa Bryant finished the song by saying. In other Beyoncé-related news, Page Six claimed a month ago that the Ivy Park co-founder intends to tour with Renaissance the following summer. This comes after the announcement that Beyoncé would be headlining the Coachella music festival.

Beyoncé is reportedly reserving stadiums worldwide for her world tour in 2023, according to a source close to the singer, and another insider has hinted that an official announcement is due soon.