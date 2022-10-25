Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé's 10-Year-Old Daughter, Has Bid More Than $80,000 On A Pair Of Diamond Earrings

Blue Ivy Carter went to the 2022 Wearable Art Gala on Saturday with her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, where she attempted to spend a significant amount of money on diamonds.

Tina Knowles, the 10-year-old girl's grandmother and the event's co-founder, was wearing a pair of sparkling Lorraine Schwartz earrings that had formerly belonged to Queen Bey. The young girl lifted her paddle to bid on the most expensive lot of the evening.

Blue stepped in just in time to save the baubles from being sold to another guest for $80,000, as was seen on tape by Abbott Elementary designer Quinta Brunson. She has a lot of money! In the video, someone can be heard exclaiming, and it is likely Brunson because she shared the video on her Instagram Stories.

In the end, though, the earrings were purchased by the founder of Mielle Organics, Monique Rodriguez. Unfortunately, blue did not come out on top of the competition and claimed the prize for the bling.

At the gala, Blue showed off her impeccable sense of style by wearing a brilliant blue suit and black sunglasses. Meanwhile, Blue's famous mom, who is 41 years old, looked out of this world elegant in a celebrity Gucci gown paired with pink elbow-length gloves. Jay-Z, who is 52 years old, wore a tuxedo made of black velvet and looked quite stylish.

Bey and Jay are also the proud parents of twins Sir and Rumi, who are five years old. A posh fundraiser was hosted in Santa Monica to benefit the WACO Theater Center, which is owned by Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson, Knowles' husband. Harlem Nights was the theme of the glitzy gala, which was also co-chaired by Blue's aunt, Solange Knowles.

Other celebrities that came out to support the cause included Lupita Nyong'o, Tyler Perry, Kelly Rowland, Angela Bassett, Issa Rae, Chloe x Halle, and Keke Palmer, who hosted the event and auctioned off the items.