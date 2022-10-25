On A Fishing Excursion With His buddies, Jason Momoa Exposed His Butt

During a fishing trip with his buddies, Jason Momoa stripped down to his underwear, literally. The former Game of Thrones actor, now 43 years old, posed for a video during his vacation in Hawaii wearing nothing but a little loin cloth. His performance left no room for the imagination.

Sunday Funday. On Sunday, he tagged one of his posts with the phrase "great time with da ohana." A huge thank you goes out to captain hopper and J for their assistance in catching some Aku. He went on to say that he had been drying aku all week.

The post contained video snippets showing Momoa, who slicked his hair back into a bun, demonstrating his prowess as a fisherman and posing with a friend as they displayed their catches. Momoa also sported a goatee.

One of Jason's followers made a joke in the comments area, asking what in the name of that thong thong thong song was going on here, while another wrote, Big mahalo for that loin robe fluttering in the breeze!

Another supporter commented, "It's the costume for me," while a third one added an amusing addition to the conversation by saying, "Move that fish; I'm trying to see something."

Additionally, the actor who plays Aquaman posted a series of photographs on his Instagram Story in which he can be seen collecting rainbows in a Mananalu water bottle. Along with the picture, he added a request for people to recycle and ask for assistance in eliminating water bottles made of single-use plastic. All my aloha.

Momoa continued by saying, "I'm here in Hawaii right now and just seeing things in our water; it's just really terrible." This was part of another Instagram Story that Momoa posted. I beg of you; please try everything in your power to rid your lives of single-use plastics. Please assist me; I think that plastic bottles are crazy... we're going to continue, yeah, guy. Love you guys. Aloha.

This news comes exactly one month after it was announced that Momoa had cut off his trademark long hair and had a head tattoo. The native of Honolulu acknowledged the work of Hawaiian tattoo artist Sulu'ape Keone Nunes, noting that it was a genuine honor that had been in the works for twenty years.