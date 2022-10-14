In December, Trevor Noah Will Wrap Off His Seven Years As Host Of The Daily Show

On Wednesday, the network revealed that the 38-year-old late-night host would leave permanently on December 8. Since 2015, when he succeeded Jon Stewart as host, Noah has presided over the Comedy Central program.

In the statement, Chris McCarthy, CEO of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios, called Noah "an exceptional performer who has left an indelible imprint on The Daily Show."

For his part, Noah wrote, "Chris has been an incredible leader and partner who has enabled me to achieve my goal of working not only in front of but also behind the lens..."

I can't wait to find out what lies ahead, Noah said. After a break for the holidays, the show will resume on January 17; however, a successor for Noah has yet to be announced.

Seven years into hosting the late-night talk show, the host announced footage posted to Twitter at the end of September.

After his time on The Daily Show, he was overcome with a sense of appreciation. He thanked the crowd for their support over the past seven years, mentioning that "there are so many people who make this thing come together."

It's been completely insane. So many people didn't have faith in us when we first began. The wager was insane. It seemed like a ridiculous decision to me even now... Wow, this has been quite the trip.

In its first season, The Daily Show was hosted by Craig Kilborn. From 1999 to 2015, Stewart was in charge. After Noah took over as host of The Daily Show in 2020, Stewart discussed the show's development.

While appearing on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Stewart clarified that this was not intended as a personal attack. Television's development has also enlightened us about the everyday workings of the business world.