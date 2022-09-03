Britney Spears Is Asking $2 Million For The Condo In Destin, Florida, That Her Sister Is Alleged To Claim To Own

The Post has learned that the contentious Florida property that Jamie Lynn Spears , Britney Spears ' sister, tweeted about while the singer was still in her care, has been sold for $2 million.

The house is owned by 40-year-old Britney Spears. If she can even come close to the asking price, she will make a tidy profit. According to Realtor.com, she paid $920,000 for the house in 2001.

When a 2015 tweet from Jamie Lynn that claimed the condo in Destin, Florida's Panhandle, was her favorite vacation site reappeared, it raised questions about the condo.

In 2021, when the pop princess was still confined to her conservatorship, there was a campaign to "Free Britney."

Jamie Lynn insisted that her sister had not given her any financial assistance. However, the tweet from 2015 shows differently.

Jamie Lynn responded on Instagram to criticism following her tweet that suggested she was purportedly claiming to own a portion of the condo: "I don't own a condo, and I can guarantee you that no one has ever given me a place at the beach, because I love my beach holidays at the Ritz anyhow. You two must quit reaching.

The 3,600 square foot house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and is listed by Britney's entirely owned company, Bridgemore Timber LLC.

The beachy refuge occupies half of the 10th level and offers a spectacular view of the Gulf. Additionally, there is an eat-in kitchen and dining room with a fireplace. According to the ad, the main bedroom has a desk nook and floor-to-ceiling windows. A separate shower and soaking tub are included in the bathroom.

Pools, a gym, and a game room are among the building facilities. The owner of the estate is Rob Augustine with Corcoran Reverie. Spears has been taking additional steps in the real estate market in the interim.

She spent $11.8 million on a large spread in Calabasas while getting married to Sam Asghari in her Thousand Oaks mansion, which she bought in 2015 for $7.4 million.