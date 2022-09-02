Jennifer Lopez Reveals The Role Her And Ben Affleck's Kids Played At Their Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share a romance that recovered after being lost for so many years and now, it just won't stop blooming. The two entertainers first got married in July at a small wedding in Las Vegas and most recently in August, they had another, more grander celebration of their union.

Jennifer has been revealing details of the event in her newsletter for her fans and the latest details were about her and Affleck's children and how they were involved in the wedding and what the whole situation means for them.

Jennifer's letter stated:

"We weren’t only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family. They were the only people we asked to stand up for us in our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, each one did."

The children walked down the aisle before the happy couple did.

Lopez further said of the wedding, "Nothing ever felt more right to me."

"I knew we were finally ‘settling down’ in a way you can only do when you understand loss and joy and you are battle tested enough to never take the important things for granted," said Lopez clearly referring to the fact that the two were previously engaged and broken up in the year 2000 and also to the fact that since then both have had partners that they split up with before reuniting with each other again.

"Years ago, we had no idea the road ahead would mean navigating so many labyrinths and hold so many surprises, blessings, and delights. It all culminated in this moment, one of the most perfect of our lives. We couldn’t have been happier," said Lopez.

Jennifer also revealed in her newsletter that during the wedding, Ben Affleck read one of her favorite lines from a movie that Affleck directed. The line was from the 2016 film, "Live by Night," and it said, "This is heaven. Right Here. We’re in it now."

"He also said it the night of our wedding reception in his speech," said the singer, "and I thought...how perfect."