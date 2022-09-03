On Friday, Brandon Jenner Launched His Most Recent EP, Oversized Soul

Everything Brandon Jenner does, including his music and family, is done with love and passion.

The artist's most recent EP, Oversized Soul, was published on Friday. It is a classic mix of alt-pop singles, ranging from the Fitz and the Tantrums-like "Vibrations" to country-tinged rock ("Till the Day We Die").

The 42-year-old Jenner, whose parents are Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner and songwriter Linda Thompson, describes this as simply the next phase in her trip to be able to attempt to convey herself purely without having to worry about what other individuals would consider it or let her fears or concerns about other peoples views get in the way.

Before the EP's debut, Jenner spoke candidly to PEOPLE about his most recent endeavor and how being a father to twins Bo and Sam, age 2, and Eva, 7, with ex-wife Cayley Stoker and Eva's daughter Leah James, as well as Eva, 7, and Bo, 2, impacted his new music.

My main focus is writing songs with an acoustic foundation, a singer-songwriter feel, and a folky vibe with incredibly nice and sensitive lyrics. We all experience a range of emotions, and I believe that, in some ways, my music reflects that.

Because I'm not always depressed or joyful, I don't stick to just one type of music. Since my emotions are a little over the place, my music tends to reflect that.

