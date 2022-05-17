Britney Spears had a miscarriage/ who recently announced her pregnancy, admitted that she suffered an early miscarriage

Singer Britney Spears had a miscarriage. Singer Britney Spears had a miscarriage; People Talk reports on her Telegram channel.

Britney Spears, who recently announced her pregnancy, admitted that she suffered an early miscarriage. The singer and her fiancé Sam Asghari shared the news with fans by posting a post on Instagram.

The singer got pregnant by her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The fact that the couple is expecting a baby, the American star announced a month ago. "It is with most profound despair that we must declare that we have lost our baby early. This is a devastating time for any parent. However, our love for each other is our power," Spears said.

She added that, together with Asghari, she would continue to try to make the family bigger. "Thank you for all your support. We earnestly ask for privacy at this difficult time," the singer's post reads.

The singer added that, despite what happened, they would continue to try to have a baby. Spears also thanked me for the support and asked for privacy at such a difficult time. The fact that she is expecting a third child, the singer announced on April 11.

The 40-year-old singer already has two sons from her marriage to dancer and rapper Kevin Federline, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2007, 16-year-old Sean Preston Spears Federline and 15-year-old Jayden James Federline.

In November 2021, the court released Britney Spears from her father's custody, which lasted 13 years. It is known that her father controlled her finances, movements, and personal life up to the adoption of contraceptives. After the custody was removed, Spears hinted that other family members did not provide her with real support.