Marilyn Monroe portrait sold for $195 million

Portrait of Marilyn Monroe auctioned off at Christie's for $195 million

Portrait of Marilyn Monroe Shot Sage Blue Marilyn by pop art classic Andy Warhol went under the hammer. This was documented on the website of the auction house Christie's.

The portrait was sold during the auction for a record 195 million dollars. The buyer was an American art dealer of Armenian origin, Larry Gagosian. All proceeds from the sale will go to a children's charity.

The Shot Marilyns is a masterpiece created by Andy Warhol using silkscreen printing in 1964. It consists of four-meter square canvases, each of which depicts an American film star. The artist Dorothy Podber had a hand in creating the most expensive piece of American art. She came to the Warhol studio and asked permission to take pictures of the paintings. At the same time, the words "take a picture" and "shoot" in English are identical (to shot). After receiving permission, she took out a gun and shot through a stack of portraits.

What they're saying: It's very crisp and clear, Warhol biographer and New York Times contributor Blake Gopnik told Axios. "It simply came to our notice then.

The painting, for example, was displayed on a poster of the 1971 Warhol Retro Spectacle at the Tate Gallery in London - a poster, Gopnik says, "was everywhere, including on the wall of my childhood bathroom."

He says collectors don't really buy because something is important, they buy mostly because it's a great eye candy, adding that collectors like something else that is the most expensive in the world. Owns one of the latest paintings.

Context: JJean-Michel Basquiat skull , the previous record for auction of American paintings, sold for .5 110.5 million. Picasso held the record for most modern paintings, which sold for 9 179 million in 2015.