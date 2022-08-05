Britney Spears Criticizes The Church For Denying Her Request To Get Married There

The Catholic Church has come under fire from Britney Spears for denying her request to wed Sam Asghari in a meetinghouse because she is not a practicing member or a parishioner.

"I had intended to get married here while on covid! Because it's so lovely, I wanted to go there every Sunday, but they informed me that it was temporarily closed.

Then, two years later, when I wanted to get married there, they insisted that I must be Catholic, the pop star wrote in the caption of a picture of a church interior during the nuptials of an unnamed couple.

Shouldn't the church be accessible to everyone? Britney decided to ask her 41.8 million social media followers. Britney studied Kabbalah and was raised in a Southern Baptist church.

Of course, admirers of the "toxic" singer flocked to the comments section: some dismissed the incident, while others supported the place of worship by pointing out that the majority of Catholic churches demand that at least one of the couple adheres to this religion.

One supporter clarified, "You have to be a Catholic to get married in a Catholic church; it's not just some random spot." Another said, "Britney, some customs need to be respected."

The couple nevertheless were married in the garden of their Thousand Oaks property in June. Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, and Donatella Versace, who created Spears' wedding dress, were among the celebrities that attended the fairytale wedding.

Recall that the couple started dating in January of the following year after meeting in October of 2016. They dated for almost five years before getting engaged in September 2021.

The bride married Asghari without the presence of her children from a prior union. The siblings and parents of the singer Jamie and Lynn Spears, as well as Jamie Lynn Spears and Brian Spears, who greatly impacted the star's life while serving as guardians, were not invited.