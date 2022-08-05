In A Sweet Vacation Picture, Kendall Jenner Is Seated On Devin Booker's Lap

Only the most ardent followers of Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker will likely know how many times the couple put their love on hold. Although the couple has been together for nearly two years, they have already managed to split up multiple times before getting back together.

Recently, the couple chose to part up once more, although the separation was brief as Kendall and Devin got back together. According to the insider, the couple's relationship is now harmonious.

"Devin and Kendall are completely back together. They were apart for a while but eventually got back together and are quite pleased with one another," he told US Magazine.

According to a different source, the couple genuinely loves one another and always lets their emotions rule.

It might be difficult for them to combine work, travel, and their personal and professional lives. But they are drawn to one another by their affection. With one other and with themselves, they can be sincere and genuine. They enjoy having no filters in their connection, he said, according to ET.

The pair keeps their private lives private. The couple recently went on a trip together, and the model even posted a rare photo of herself with her beau on social media to officially announce their reconciliation.

"After two years, they had the 'where is this heading' debate," the insider stated. Since they were standing still, it was time to stop—possibly indefinitely.

They were spotted together at Malibu House a few days after the breakup rumors appeared, so it appears that their supposed split didn't last very long.

Later, the owner of 818 Tequila invited the athlete as her guest at a friend's wedding.

The couple hasn't revealed much about their relationship on social media other than liking each other's posts and exchanging vacation images.