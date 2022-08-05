Christina Aguilera's Pickle Attire Rated Badly By Fans

41-year-old For years, Christina Aguilera has struggled with her weight. A famous person either gains or sheds the coveted pounds. She also doesn't hold back from donning shockingly provocative stage attire.

And often, people observe that the singer still has a very alluring appearance even after many years.

But the artist just traveled to the UK for a tour. She arrived in Liverpool first. Christina entered the stage wearing a detailed outfit that resembled a bodysuit. By the way, Jennifer Lopez once wore clothing extremely similar to this.

Aguilera came under fire from certain online users for using too much retouching on social media. The followers started to speculate, "She seems a few sizes smaller on her blog," "I don't know whether the angle is bad, or the clothes, or whether she actually retouches images on social networks so much,"

Some people suggested that Christina modify her style. This costume would have looked nice on her ten years ago, elegant clothing suits her much more, and this only looks beautiful on Shakira or Jennifer Lopez. And you may even wear a bag with her voice; they'll still listen, as the artist's supporters highlighted.

By this point, Aguilera is completely at ease; she beams broadly during the burlesque segment and playfully wags a whip during Labelle's disco smash, Lady Marmalade.

So much so that at the beginning of Beautiful, she forgets to take her cue. "I was talking to you guys a lot. She exclaims, "This has never occurred before. The expansive, Beatlesque power song about self-esteem brilliantly displays her four-octave vocal range.

The fighter is a song that eloquently conveys how her strength and perseverance come from her traumatic beginnings and experiences of witnessing domestic abuse in the home, with a fitting tougher edge.