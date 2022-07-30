At The Gerard Pique Match, Football Supporters Sang SHAKIRA!

There was a lot of commotion when Gerard Pique and Shakira split up. After 11 years of marriage, the couple divorced, and rumors suggested that a football player’s betrayal was to blame.

The couple made an effort to keep things positive despite this, but they were unable to remain friends. After learning that Shakira and his children were relocating to the US, Pique made the decision to contest his ex-lover for custody of their two sons.

RELATED: See Shakira as the star of the new show - in dizzying heels and a scarlet top

She also pledged to gather evidence against him that would harm his reputation, endanger his career, and support her legal victory.

According to sources, Shakira is not eager to see her ex-lover again despite Gerard’s best efforts to reunite them. Gerard is reportedly quite concerned. Football supporters sided with the singer as well.

As a result, during Barcelona’s final game, the supporters chose to show their support for the singer by booing Pique while loudly chanting the singer’s name from the stands.

RELATED: Shakira was found guilty of tax evasion of $15.5 million

Despite the fact that Barcelona won the game, Piqué likely left a bad taste in the proceedings.

With her kids, Shakira is now on holiday in Mexico. The musician appears to be having a fantastic time without a previous partner and doesn’t appear depressed.

So far this summer, Barcelona and Real Madrid have signed new players. In contrast, despite their well-known financial troubles, Barcelona has made a tonne of acquisitions this summer. Former AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie and former Chelsea center defender Andreas Christensen were both acquired by them on free transfers.

Along with signing Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Leeds United winger Raphinha, they also extended the contract of free agent Ousmane Dembele.

Advertisement

Clement Lenglet joined Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan while Philippe Coutinho and Dani Alves left the Blaugrana.