It became known why Shakira and Gerard Pique broke up

"At the moment, we are asking for privacy for the well-being of our children, which is our highest priority," Shakira and her partner and part-time father of her two children, Gerard Pique , spend time apart.

"We regret to have to confirm that we are parting ways. We are asking for privacy at this time for the sake of the well-being of our children, which is our highest priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect," the couple said in a joint statement posted on social media on Saturday.

The news of their split came after Spanish news outlet El Periodico reported that the 35-year-old was once again living in his home in Barcelona - away from Shakira, 45, and their two children, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 6.

Fans also pay attention to the lyrics of Shakira's new song Te Felecito, recorded together with Rauw Alejandro - there are very frank lines there:

"For completing you, I was torn to pieces / I was warned, but I did not pay attention. I realized that you are fake / It was a drop that overflowed the glass / Doesn't tell me that you're sorry, it seems sincere, but I know you well, and I know that you are lying," she sings in the track.

Also, rumors are persistently discussed in the press that Pique is constantly seen in nightclubs, sometimes of a very dubious kind. It is also stated that Shakira convicted her beloved of treason. Truth.

Officially, the couple does not comment on this. In February, during an appearance on the Planet Weirdo podcast with Holly, she said that due to their different upbringings, the former couple did not see eye to eye on punctuality, which in turn led to fights.

"My poor husband, boyfriend, goddamn daddy, whatever you call him, he always has to wait a long time for me. But he got tired of waiting," she said with a laugh. "Because Colombian time is not the same as Catalan time, Spanish time.