Shakira knows how to improve the mood after a break with a loved one

Friday afternoon in Madrid, Shakira spends the way we would really like: walking under the bright sun in a cool dress and ordering her favorite pizza for lunch.

Reporters note the complacent expression on the face of the Colombian pop diva, which does not betray the internal drama due to parting with her common-law husband after 11 years of marriage.

At the beginning of the week, the 45-year-old star announced that her relationship with the 35-year-old football player Gerard Pique came to a logical conclusion after repeated attempts to renew past feelings.

It turned out that the couple had been pretending to be a full-fledged family for some time only for the sake of the children - seven-year-old Sasha and nine-year-old Milan.

The couple's official statement was made amid rumors that the football player cheated on the pop star, and this is not his first romance on the side. Moreover, the tabloids claim that it was he who asked Shakira to move out of the house where they lived together.

Nevertheless, the strong-willed singer carries on as if nothing had happened and looks simply chic, walking around the Spanish capital in a mini dress with a bright print, adding aviator glasses to match the outfit, cowboy-style ankle boots, and a tan-colored handbag.

