How Did Megan Fox React When She Saw Brian Austin Green’s New Child With Sharna Burgess?

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green were capable of maintaining a normal friendship even though their split was acrimonious. Everyone found their true love and started developing their personal lives after the break.

His cherished Sharna Bridges recently gave birth to a son from him, making Green a father for the seventh time.

The actor’s ex-wife attended the happy event and not only sent flowers as a gift to the new parents as a means of congratulating them on their new addition to the family, but she also paid a personal visit to meet baby Zane. Burgess discussed this in a US Weekly interview.

She remarked, “That was very pleasant and fascinating to watch.” Meghan described Zayn as a “really lovely and sweet” infant, Sharna continued. Burgess further stated that Green’s three sons from Fox adored and spoiled their younger sibling.

They are totally fixated on him. They arrive each morning in stealth and caution to see if they might catch a glimpse of baby Zane. They hug him and give him lots of kisses. He is regarded as the cutest animal in the entire world, Sharna said.

The sons of Fox and Green are being raised jointly; they divide their time equally between their parents. The actor and his former girlfriend, Vanessa Marcil, share a son.

Megan reportedly delivered Brian and Sharna a white floral arrangement made up of “a few dozen flowers,” along with a message that read, “Congratulations, Brian and Sharna,” according to allegations from TMZ.

After 16 years of intermittent dating, Brian announced his and Megan’s separation in May 2020. The following November, the actress filed for divorce.

According to reports, the couple is currently co-parenting their three children, ages 9, 8, and 5, respectively, named Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River.