Aldis Hodge Reveals Why Popular DC Comics Character Hawkgirl Is Missing From Black Adam; Its Intentional

Black Adam is less than a week away from release and the excitement among the fans couldn't be higher. The movie has been marketed by lead actor and producer Dwayne Johnson as a project that will be changing the face of the greater DCEU forever and all that fans know about the movie so far certainly seems to point in that direction.

The film will be featuring a barrage of new characters such as the entire Justice Society of America which includes, Carter Hall/Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Albert "Al" Rothstein /Atom Smasher (Noah Cenitneo), and Maxine Hunkel /Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell). On the other hand, an Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) cameo in the film has been confirmed which means that it will be touching on the greater DCEU as well.

However, hardcore DC Comics fans have noticed that there is one particular character from the comics who is missing. The presence of Hawkman is nearly always coupled with a character who is his other half, Hawkgirl but there has been nothing suggesting that she will be in the movie at all.

ComicBook aimed this question as Hawkman actor Aldis Hodge during an interview and the actor explained the reason behind her absence. According to Hodge, her absence is intentional. He explains it in the following words:

"Oh, I actually can't speak to that, her factoring into the film story-wise, because… Yeah, I can't speak to how it would factor into the film aside from the fact that it would still be awesome, ... It would be amazing, but her not being there is intentional. We have room to grow, so however we are allowed to go further and we can explore different avenues, hopefully that is one of the avenues that we do get to touch on. But everything has a meaning and a purpose."

Hodge being tight-lipped on the matter suggest that the DCEU already has plans for Hawkgirl. Fans will just have to wait and see.

Black Adam releases on 21 October.