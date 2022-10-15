Has Dwayne Johnson Confirmed A Henry Cavill Superman Cameo In Black Adam?
Spoilers and leaks become more and more likely as a film get close to its release date and Black Adam seems to be going through that exact phase right now as it is merely 5 days away from its release. Not only is it likely that spoilers and leaks can happen online, but the actors themselves also need to be incredibly careful as interviewers barrage them with questions trying to get as much out of them as possible. A slip of the tongue or a telling facial expression goes a long way when the entire internet is hanging on every word you say.
Something similar seems to have happened to Dwayne Johnson who plays the titular role in Black Adam. Johnson was in an interview at a New York screening of the movie when he was asked how much of a role he had in Henry Cavill's returning to the DCEU as Superman, which is common knowledge at this point. Johnson replied, while clearly selecting his words very carefully:
“Here’s what I can tell you. I can tell you that the whole goal and initiative of ‘Black Adam’ was to build out the DC Universe by introducing not only Black Adam, but the entire JSA... and also, as I have been saying all along, there’s an ethos that we at Seven Bucks [Productions] have... and that is, we always put the fans first.”
Johnson then followed up with a remark that seem to hint very clearly that perhaps Henry Cavill's Superman may be appearing on the screen again, sooner than fans anticipate:
“We’ve established Black Adam as the most powerful and unstoppable force on our planet. But the fans have been so passionate about, as we have been, ‘Where is the most unstoppable force in the universe? Where is he?’ Well, we’ve all been fighting for this moment, so I will say this: Welcome home.”
Although Johnson did not mention Cavill by name it is only too clear at this point since the actor has been going on and on about a face-off between His Black Adam and Cavill's Superman and fans have good reason to speculate that Johnson has much to do with Cavill's return to the DCEU.
Will Superman be appearing in Black Adam? Fans will just have to wait and see.