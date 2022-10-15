Has Dwayne Johnson Confirmed A Henry Cavill Superman Cameo In Black Adam?

Spoilers and leaks become more and more likely as a film get close to its release date and Black Adam seems to be going through that exact phase right now as it is merely 5 days away from its release. Not only is it likely that spoilers and leaks can happen online, but the actors themselves also need to be incredibly careful as interviewers barrage them with questions trying to get as much out of them as possible. A slip of the tongue or a telling facial expression goes a long way when the entire internet is hanging on every word you say.

Something similar seems to have happened to Dwayne Johnson who plays the titular role in Black Adam. Johnson was in an interview at a New York screening of the movie when he was asked how much of a role he had in Henry Cavill's returning to the DCEU as Superman, which is common knowledge at this point. Johnson replied, while clearly selecting his words very carefully: