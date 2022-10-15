Tenoch Huerta Talks About Namor's Potential Future In The MCU After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is less than a month from being released and the film will be marking the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's phase 4 of content and it seems that Marvel plans to go out with a bang in this phase.

The film be featuring many cast members from the original Black Panther film including, Letitia Wright's Shuri, Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia, Danai Gurira's Okoye, and Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda. Notably absent will be of course the lead actor of the original film Chadwick Boseman who played King T'Challa and passed away in 2020 due to colon cancer. Director Ryan Coogler decided that due to the iconic attachment of Chadwick to the role, it would be wise to not recast but rather mirror the death of Chadwick in the film by killing off T'Challa.

However, the film is introducing some new characters into the MCU, most notable being the antagonist of the film, Namor who will be played by actor Tenoch Huerta. Namor is the king of the underwater kingdom of Talocan. Huerta has revealed that instead of being an outright villain, Namor will be playing more of an anti-hero role.

Namor is one of the most popular Marvel characters from the comics and his arrival in the films has been long-awaited. Hence, it is unlikely that he will only be sticking around for just one movie, like many other Marvel's one-movie villains. Fans are speculating about what the future of Namore could be in the MCU and it turns out so is Tenoch Huerta.

In an interview with Total Film, the actor spoke about his hopes for Namor's future in the MCU. He said:

"I hope so! I hope so!! Because I want a bigger contract! I want more zeroes in my contract! No, I’m joking. I mean, the mythology around Namor is huge. You can be crazy with all this cultural aspect, and you can create a lot of things with Namor, because they take a fantastic source of stories and mythology and religion and everything. So I hope they decide to keep going with the character, past its own story or whatever."

Black Panther releases in cinemas worldwide on the 11th of November.