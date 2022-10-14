Black Adam Post Credit Scene Has Leaked Online And Social Media Websites Are Trying Their Best To Handle The Situation

Dwayne Johnson's debut in the DCEU, Black Adam is less than a week away from its official release and this is around the time when trouble begins stirring for superhero films, trouble in the form of spoilers.

The world premiere of Black Adam was recently held and immediately following the premiere, the post-credit scene of the film containing an incredibly crucial detail leaked online and began making rounds on social media.

Most people would prefer to experience a new and exciting movie in cinemas without knowing what was going to happen in it, but unfortunately, leaks have become sort of a regular part of the release process of major films. Leaks from Marvel's Eternals a year ago is an example of this. It was revealed well before the film was released that the post-credit scene of the film will be featuring Harry Styles in the role of Eros.

Social media websites are trying their best to remove all content containing leaks of the film since it does violate their policy. Social Media platforms like Twitter and Tik Tok are removing all the content that contains the post-credit scene since such content would qualify as copyright infringement, which violates their guidelines. However, it is unlikely that these platforms will be successful in their attempts since such content makes rounds way too quickly for all of it to be caught and removed in time.

It seems that spoilers and leaks are a reality that fans are going to have to get used to and find their own ways to try and navigate around it.

However, this development has not discouraged fans as much since the early reviews for the film have claimed that Black Adam is just as electrifying as Dwayne Johnson promised it would be and even if the crucial detail from the leak has made its way to some mobile phones, there is still plenty left to be enjoyed in the film.

Black Adam will be officially released in cinemas across the world on the 21st of October.