Dwayne Johnson Tweets That He Is Working On The Future Of Black Adam In The DCEU Already

Black Adam is out as of 21 October and the film is already breaking records. The film grossed a total of $67 million at the national box office in its first weekend making it the biggest opening weekend of any film with Dwayne Johnson as the lead actor.

Black Adam is Dwayne Johnson's passion project, and that much is evident thus far. Dwayne has made it clear on several occasions that he has personally been deeply involved with Black Adam, in every aspect from production to marketing. It was Dwayne Johnson himself who convinced Warner Brothers to give Black Adam his own solo film as opposed to making him appear as the antagonist in 2019's Shazam!

Now that Black Adam is out, everyone is excited to see how this will affect the greater DCEU and what's in store for the character going forward.

For years now, Dwayne Johnson has been advertising that the entry of Black Adam into the DCEU will change film universe forever and it seems that that may be true. The change hasn't been established as much in the first film for the character but the film has set up many prospects for the future and it is very clear that Black Adam will be a big part of DCEU's future.

Dwayne Johnson has already made it clear that work has begun on the future of Black Adam. The actor has been very active on social media responding to almost all the fans that mention him.

One of the tweets said that they are wondering what could be next for the character of Black Adam and Dwayne responded to the tweet by saying that he is working on "whats next" as he wrote the Tweet. Clearly Dwayne wasn't kidding when he said that Black Adam is his passion project.

Thank you so much.

We’re working on “what’s next” as I type this 👊🏾

Exciting times.

Stay tuned. #BLACKADAM https://t.co/d5CinrvF1p — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 23, 2022

There are currently no sequels announced for Black Adam officially, but the film has set up way too many prospects and is way too succesful for DC to not ride its hype train. Fans expect an announcement sometime soon.