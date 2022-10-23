Dwayne Johnson Reveals That Something New Is Already In Store For His Character Black Adam In DCEU

Dwayne Johnson recently made his debut as Black Adam in the DC Extended Universe. The actor has been working hard for a decade to play the role of Black Adam and it seems his hard work has paid off as fans watch Black Adam, released just recently on the weekend. The movie was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and introduced Black Adam and the Justice Society to the DCEU.

The reviews of the movie have been positive thus far. Because of the excellence of the movie, fans cannot wait to see their favorite anti-hero back on screen. So just days after the release of the first film, Dwayne Johnson has taken to teasing fans about what lies ahead for Black Adam.

The actor has received appreciation for his role as Black Adam and has been very active on social media. In a few responses, he has teased the possibility of something incredible coming out featuring Black Adam. In one particular response, he stated that he was “working on what’s next as he typed this”.

Although the details of the new future for Black Adam have not been released by Dwayne Johnson or the studio, it has been implied that the character is an important part of the DC universe going forward. However, according to Johnson, his big plans for the franchise include fighting DC’s superman Henry Cavil and the Justice League as well.

The probability of there being a Black Adam 2 is very high because of the hints that Dwayne Johnson has been dropping. And it appears that the character will be carried on for a long time in the DC universe.

The power that Dwayne Johnson has is exactly what needs to be used to rebrand and bring back DC to its former glory. It seems as though he is aware of this and is working extra hard to get DC the fame it deserves for the incredible movies it’s about to release. Fans wait impatiently as more updates are closer to being released about the DC movie.