After The Shooting For Rust, Alec Baldwin Has Stated That His Family Is What Kept Him Alive

After the aftermath of the accidental shooting that occurred on the set of "Rust" in October 2021, Alec Baldwin expressed his gratitude to his family for keeping him alive over the last year.

The former star of "30 Rock," who recently welcomed his seventh kid with wife Hilaria Baldwin, made a passing reference to the disaster in an Instagram post he published on Monday. He is 64 years old.

Over the past year, my heart has been crushed a thousand times. In the spinning post's description, Alec said, "things in my life may never be the same again."

There will be a great deal of transition. But it was my family that made sure I didn't pass away. They are the reason I get out of bed every morning. And also @hilariabaldwin, he said, perhaps referring to the report that he may be subject to criminal charges in connection with the incident.

In Alec's post, there were multiple photographs of his growing family, including his nine-year-old daughter Carmen, his seven-year-old son Rafael, his five-year-old son Leonardo, his four-year-old son Romeo, and his one-year-old daughter Lucia.

These young people. They were all born in the year 212. Same hospital. The first four in this room together. He said the last three were in the same building but in a different room.

The actor also reshared a message first published by his wife, in which they posted the joyous news that they had welcomed a new member to the Baldwinito family in the form of a girl called Ilaria Catalina Irena.

She has arrived! Our little dream has finally come true, and we can't wait to share it with you... We are both contents and in good physical shape. Her Baldwinito siblings devote the day to getting to know her better and making her feel at home in our family. Hilaria, age 38, is the author.

A lot of love to each of you. We are delighted to share this fantastic news with you, and we can't wait to do so.

Even if the birth of Ilaria puts Hilaria into a mom of seven, Alec Baldwin is now a father of eight because he shares custody of his daughter Ireland Baldwin, who is 26 years old, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.