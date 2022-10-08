Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Baldwin Posts Adorable Family Photo With Their Seven Children

Hilaria posted another adorable family photo to Instagram on Thursday, the first one after the birth of their daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena on September 22.

All seven of her children, dressed similarly in neutrals, lay facing in different directions next to each other's heads for the family photo. I adore you. It's all....of you, Alec, whose daughter Ireland is 26 years old, remarked on the photo, "Who's luckier than us?"

Alec and Hilaria have been married for 64 years, and they have four sons and three daughters: Eduardo Edu Pao Lucas, 2; Romeo Alejandro David, 4; Leonardo ngel Charles, 6, and Rafael Thomas, 7; and Ilaria, Maria Lucia Victoria, 18 months, and Carmen Gabriela, 9.

On Wednesday, Hilaria posted a cute snapshot to Instagram of her and Carmen helping baby Ilaria get clean. And big sis delivers excellent spa foot massages, she said at the image's bottom.

Hilaria posted another snapshot to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, making a joke about the size of her brood.

A caption, "Yo nursing for the millionth time," was placed next to a photo of her breastfeeding her baby. Last week, Alec posted an Instagram message expressing his deep gratitude to his children for getting him through a trying year.

These young people. They were all 212-born. Identical hospital, he wrote as a caption for a series of images of his sons posted to Instagram. It's the first time four people are gathered together. The last three are in a separate but adjacent room.

Over the past 12 months, my heart has been shattered a thousand times. And my life as I know it may never be the same, Alec said, presumably referencing the shooting death of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injury to director Joel Souza on October 21. Alec insists he didn't fire the gun, sticking by that claim.