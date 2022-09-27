A Release Date For Deadpool 3 Has Officially Been Confirmed By Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Is Set To Return As Wolverine In It

X-Men fans around the world are screaming with joy and excitement right now as a recent video tweeted by Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that Deadpool 3 now has a release date of 6 September, 2024. This puts the 3rd installment of the Deadpool franchise exactly a year away. But that is not all that Reynolds has confirmed. Ryan's tweet has also dropped a huge internet-breaking bombshell, confirming the return of Hugh Jackman in the role of Wolverine in the upcoming movie.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

The video begins with Ryan sitting on a couch and talking about how he needs to make the next installment of Deadpool stand out because it will be the first time that Deadpool will be a part of the MCU. Ryan is referring to the fact that Disney recently bought 20th Century Fox studios which gave them the rights to all X-Men properties including Deadpool.

Ryan shows a big montage of him walking around the house working on ideas until he finally hilariously reveals that he actually has no ideas so far and doesn't know what to do in the next Deadpool movie. However, before closing the video, Ryan says he does have one idea and just then Hugh Jackman walks behind him. Ryan asks Hugh if he would like to play Wolverine one more time and Hugh says yes.

Fans are already going crazy speculating what this movie is going to be all about. The questions are endless at the moment. Given that Hugh Jackman's Wolverine died in 2017's Logan, how will Deadpool 3 bring him back? Does this mean Hugh Jackman will continue playing Wolverine in the MCU after Deadpool 3? What will the plot of Deadpool 3 be? All of these questions are going to have to wait till September 6 next year.

The caption of the video reads, "Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this."

This is a reference to the fact that the last time Ryan Reynold's Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine were in a movie together was 2009s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, the movie which received a lot of criticism for sewing Deadpool's mouth shut.

Ryan Reynolds has been wanting to share the screen with Hugh Jackman ever since the first Deadpool came out and it seems he will finally be getting his wish.