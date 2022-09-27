Despite The Fact That Michele Morrone And Khloé Kardashian Appeared In A Quite Suggestive Photo Together Recently, The Two Are Not Dating

A representative for the 365 Days star has confirmed to Page Six that Michele Morrone is not currently dating Khloé Kardashian. Morrone, 31, and the reality tv star, 38, became acquainted for the first time this weekend during Kim Kardashian's Dolce & Gabbana Ciao, Kim show at Milan Fashion Week.

The D&G PR team only requested that the Italian heartthrob, who resides in Milan and is presently single, take a photo with Khloé, and both parties complied with the request. The Italian hunk is currently single. According to what we've been informed, Morrone thought Khloé was "really sweet," but that was the limit of their encounters with one another.

In the titillating photograph, Morrone can be seen throwing his arm around Khloé's waist as he pulls her body into his, with his eyes closed the entire time.

While this was going on, the co-founder of Good American wore a figure-hugging bodysuit and slicked her hair back into a bun. She hid her eyes behind a pair of dark sunglasses and glanced at the ground below her.

Following Khloé's breakup with her on-again, off-again ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, fans expressed passionate support for a potential romance between Morrone and Khloé after a photo of the two of them engaging in flirtatious behavior leaked online.

One user of TikTok remarked that they look so nice together, while another user added that HE WOULD TREAT HER SO WELL. Others pointed the finger at Khloé's former boyfriend, an NBA star, who cheated on her multiple times throughout their lengthy relationship.

Thompson, who is now 31 years old and has a daughter, True, who is four years old, and a newborn son with Khloé, made news for the fact that he fathered a child with another woman while he and Khloé were still together.

Someone heard Tristan wailing off in the distance. One individual wrote "Yasss Kokoooo," while another claimed, "This is the most significant improvement I've ever encountered in my life."