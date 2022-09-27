The Relative Of A Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Claims That The Netflix Monster Is Re-Traumatization The Family

Errol Lindsey's cousin Eric Perry stated that the show, created by Ryan Murphy, is re-traumatizing the family.

I'm not here to tell you what to watch. I'm fully aware that actual crime television is top-rated at the moment; however, if you're interested in learning more about the victims, my family (the Isbells) is very upset about this program. It's traumatic all over again, and for what purpose? Approximately how many videos/television programs/documentaries do we need?

Perry also shared a video that contrasted the real-life actions of Lindsey Isbell's sister Rita, who rushed Dahmer in court, with the fictionalized account on Netflix . It's WILD, Perry wrote, to imagine his cousin having a nervous breakdown in front of the man who tortured and killed her brother. WIIIIIILD.

Netflix did not immediately return the request for a response from PEOPLE. Isbell, sharing Perry's enthusiasm for the new show, discussed the day she presented her victim impact statement in 1992.

I was disturbed by the performance when I saw my name flash across the screen and this woman repeating my exact words, she explained in a first-person piece for Insider.

I could have sworn it was me if I hadn't known better. Similar to how I had styled my hair, she wore the same clothes I did. This is why she went on to explain it was like going through it all over again. All of the feelings I had at the time flooded back.

No one from the show ever contacted me, she said. I think that Netflix should have checked with us first to see if we objected to or approved the project. No questions were posed to me. , they went and did it.

Later, Perry tweeted, "My family found out when everyone else did." implying that he had not informed his loved ones of the project's existence.