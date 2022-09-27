Trending

The Relative Of A Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Claims That The Netflix Monster Is Re-Traumatization The Family

Janet WilliamsJanet Williams
Sep 27, 2022 10:05 AM
1 Views
0
The Relative Of A Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Claims That The Netflix Monster Is Re-Traumatization The Family
Credit: Pagesix

Errol Lindsey's cousin Eric Perry stated that the show, created by Ryan Murphy, is re-traumatizing the family.

I'm not here to tell you what to watch. I'm fully aware that actual crime television is top-rated at the moment; however, if you're interested in learning more about the victims, my family (the Isbells) is very upset about this program. It's traumatic all over again, and for what purpose? Approximately how many videos/television programs/documentaries do we need?

Perry also shared a video that contrasted the real-life actions of Lindsey Isbell's sister Rita, who rushed Dahmer in court, with the fictionalized account on Netflix . It's WILD, Perry wrote, to imagine his cousin having a nervous breakdown in front of the man who tortured and killed her brother. WIIIIIILD.

Netflix did not immediately return the request for a response from PEOPLE. Isbell, sharing Perry's enthusiasm for the new show, discussed the day she presented her victim impact statement in 1992.

I was disturbed by the performance when I saw my name flash across the screen and this woman repeating my exact words, she explained in a first-person piece for Insider.

I could have sworn it was me if I hadn't known better. Similar to how I had styled my hair, she wore the same clothes I did. This is why she went on to explain it was like going through it all over again. All of the feelings I had at the time flooded back.

No one from the show ever contacted me, she said. I think that Netflix should have checked with us first to see if we objected to or approved the project. No questions were posed to me. , they went and did it.

Later, Perry tweeted, "My family found out when everyone else did." implying that he had not informed his loved ones of the project's existence.

Read more about

Advertisement

You may also like

Netflix&#39;s Tim Burton&#39;s Wednesday Starring Jenna Ortega Release Date Confirmed In New Poster

Netflix's Tim Burton's Wednesday Starring Jenna Ortega Release Date Confirmed In New Poster

Posted on Sep 23, 2022 10:44 PM
Christina Ricci Talks About Netflix&#39;s Wednesday And Why She Is Joining The Show

Christina Ricci Talks About Netflix's Wednesday And Why She Is Joining The Show

Posted on Aug 24, 2022 12:24 AM
Marilyn Monroe Estate Is Full Of Praise For Ana De Armas In Recent Statement Regarding Upcoming Netflix Film Blonde

Marilyn Monroe Estate Is Full Of Praise For Ana De Armas In Recent Statement Regarding Upcoming Netflix Film Blonde

Posted on Aug 2, 2022 4:30 AM