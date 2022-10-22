Jenna Ortega Admits That Playing Wednesday For The Upcoming Netflix Series Was Very Difficult And Frustrating At First

Netflix is coming out with the latest adaptation of the Adams Family in a series directed by none other than the legendary director Tim Burton. The series, titled "Wednesday," will primarily be focusing on one member of the Adams Family; Wednesday.

The most popular rendition of Wednesday was played by Christina Ricci in the 90s Adams Family movies but the character will now be played by Jenna Ortega. However, with Christina's Wednesday having such a significant place in popular culture, Jenna has big shoes to fill.

Consequently, Jenna has admitted that a lot of people have a lot of different hopes and expectations with the character of Wednesday returning on screen and this made her job a lot more difficult. Jenna sat down for an interview with Interview Magazine alongside Christina Ricci and expressed her frustration over what she explains was too many cooks in the kitchen when the show first started filming.

Here is her full quote:

"I felt like everybody wanted different things from her. I remember Tim did not want me to have any expression or emotion at all. He wanted a flat surface…There were a lot of battles like that [with other directors] because I felt like people didn’t always trust me when I was creating my path in terms of, “Okay, this is her arc. This is where she gets emotional.’ There have never been so many cooks in the kitchen. I was completely lost and confused. Typically I have no problem using my voice, but when you’re in it—I just remember feeling defeated after the first ​​month"

Jenna is understandably a relatively new face in the acting world and audiences have high expectations from the Wednesday show and the Wednesday character, which is why it seems that the experienced veterans around her didn't leave too much in her hands but the promotional footage for the show so far has made it clear that Jenna is more than capable of delivering a fantastic performance as Wednesday and fans are incredibly excited to see her take on the character.

Wednesday will begin streaming on Netflix on the 23rd of November.