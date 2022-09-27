Christina Ricci Revealed That Her Son Freddie, Now 8, Shares A Bed With Her

It was recently discovered that Christina Ricci's 8-year-old son Freddie still shares his bed with his mom while her 9-month-old daughter Cleopatra has her crib.

In a conversation with People posted on Monday, Ricci, 42, said, "The reality that I can put her down in her cot, and she just goes to sleep when my 8-year-old still sleeps with me is incredible." Ricci's older child still sleeps with her.

The actress from Yellowjackets stated that when her son Freddie, whom she shares with her ex-husband James Heerdegen, was younger, she tried to train him to sleep, but she wasn't at ease letting him scream it out.

According to Ricci, the baby cried until he lost his voice and began hitting his head on the crib rails. So it's a good thing for Ricci and her husband Mark Hampton, who tied the knot back in October, that their daughter Cleo is content spending time alone.

Cleo, on the other hand, when we decided to give it a shot and see how she would respond to it, just sort of whimpered for about seven minutes and then laid down, grabbed her little unicorn, and went to sleep; she gushed.

It appeared that she was prepared, that she desired to proceed, and that doing so would benefit her. The actress, nominated for an Emmy, is just one of several A-List celebrities whose preference is to have their children sleep in the same bed.

Recently, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard shared the wonderful news with their fans and followers that their two kids, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, have officially transitioned from sleeping on a trifold mattress on the floor of their bedroom as of July.

When actress Alicia Silverstone confessed that she and her son Bear, now 11 years old, continue to sleep together, the news quickly spread.