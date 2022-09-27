Chicago West, Age 4, Has Taken Over The Cosmetics Chair For Her Aunt Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian posted a series of adorable photos to her Instagram account on Monday, highlighting her niece North West's impressive makeup application skills at the age of four. She wrote that North West artistically directed her glam while applying her lipstick.

Khloé Kardashian, who received her second child with Tristan Thompson via surrogate in July, commented over a video of her complimenting Chi with the words, "Jet lag is setting in." Khloé just gave birth to her second child with Tristan Thompson.

Following the lip liner application, Chicago proceeded on to the application of eyeshadow, lipstick, and blush. When Khloé, 38, and Chicago, 1, traveled to Milan over the past weekend to attend their mother Kim Kardashian's Dolce & Gabbana collaboration unveiling on Saturday, it was evident that the two have been bonding over the past few days.

Dolce & Gabbana hosted Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Italy, which the Kar-Jenner family attended. Kim Kardashian wore the bejeweled ensemble for the first time earlier this year when the entire Kar-Jenner crew was in Portofino for the celebration.

It should come as no surprise that the kid of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would be artistic and inclined toward makeup; however, it is possible that Chicago will be pushed to experiment with her mother's Skkn by Kim goods rather than her cosmeceuticals; North West's makeup preoccupation shifted to a skincare routine after their father Kanye West stopped her from applying makeup until she was older.

On the other hand, since that Chicago was simply showing off her abilities to her aunt and not to herself, perhaps the rest of the cast can put on face masks together and just calm out.