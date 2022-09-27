Highlights Of Jessica Simpson's Fall Collection Revealed

For fall, Jessica Simpson has released a new collection that features her signature mix of daring colors and shapes with a touch of her signature California cool girl style.

Simpson, 42, tells PEOPLE exclusively, "I go through periods and stages based on how I feel in my creative space." For example, I'm working on adding a touch of '50s glamour to some of America's most iconic denim styles, which I found inspiration for while watching '50s and '60s television and movies.

By participating in this campaign, I was able to realize my belief that fashion is an opportunity for self-expression and experimentation, allowing me to express a variety of aspects of my personality and lifestyle through my clothing choices.

Simpson's signature floaty dresses and platform shoes are featured in the new collection but with an added dose of drama thanks to the use of bright neon colors. Simpson aimed to have the pieces in the collection be versatile enough to be worn on a daily basis while also providing women with an empowering wardrobe addition.

This collection of classic pieces can be worn separately or together. The fashions featured [in the ad campaign] are undeniably bold and daring. We took a classic—platform shoes—and updated it with new shapes for this season. She continued, "We are also seeing a Western moment coming, to which I am usually partial!"

Simpson came up with the catchphrase "bright lights, neon lights" as inspiration for the campaign's photographs, and the images she captured capture the energy and vibrancy of the phrase. Simpson says to PEOPLE, "I am constantly coming up with name inspirations that capture the fantastic brainstorms my team, and I experience when working on projects." They've learned to expect me to say something randomly... Although somewhat illogical at first glance, the end result usually just makes perfect sense.